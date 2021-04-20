The European Super League was on Tuesday night crumbling after Chelsea and Manchester City sparked chaos by becoming the first clubs to break ranks and withdraw from the competition, which has united supporters, players, clubs, governments and even royalty in furious opposition.

After a slew of condemnations, the English pair began preparing paperwork to withdraw from the competition less than 48 hours after they were among 12 major European clubs to rock the game to its foundations by announcing their plans on Sunday night.

Manchester United’s executive chairman Ed Woodward will step down after the fierce backlash to the proposals, which included promises from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to enact legislation to block the clubs’ plans.

Reports in Spain suggested Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were close to following suit and withdrawing, with the football world waiting anxious for news of the reaction of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Internazionale and Juventus.