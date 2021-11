Chelsea are tracking RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi’s situation.

Calciomercato.com said the Blues have made first strides in the race to sign the left-footed striker.

The Salzburg striker will see his contract expire next summer and the last club to make contact with his entourage was Chelsea.

Inter Milan are also in for the German talent.

Adeyemi’s agents have met with Bayern Munich and Barcelona officials over the past two weeks.