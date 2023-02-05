Chelsea join Man United, PSG in Osimhen bidding war

Chelsea is getting ready to enter a bidding war for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, which will be well over €100m.



The Nigeria international has been a sensation this season and is currently the Capocannoniere of Serie A with 14 goals in just 16 games.



His success both domestically and in the Champions League inevitably attracted attention from the biggest and most financially powerful clubs in the world, so reports are gearing up for a summer bidding war.



ESPN had already mentioned Manchester United and PSG, but now Sun Sport suggested that Chelsea is also going to be in the running for Osimhen’s signature.



The 24-year-old was signed from LOSC in September 2020 for €75m plus €4m in performance-related bonuses.



Under new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea have already shattered transfer records with a January spending spree that saw them splash out €330m in January alone.