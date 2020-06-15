Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour netted braces with Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud also on target against the Championship club at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante started in midfield for Frank Lampard’s side after recently returning to full contact training despite his coronavirus fears.

Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Reading thanks to Pedro’s goal in another friendly on Wednesday.

The Blues’ Premier League campaign restarts when they travel to relegation-threatened Aston Villa next Sunday.

Fourth-placed Chelsea hold a three-point advantage over Manchester United with nine games remaining in their quest for Champions League football.

Loftus-Cheek will hope to play a key role in the run-in with the England midfielder yet to make an appearance this season due to an Achille injury.

Meanwhile, Gilmour, 19, impressed for the senior team in wins over Liverpool and Everton before the coronavirus pandemic suspended football in March.

Blues boss Lampard is looking forward to the Premier League’s comeback.