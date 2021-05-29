Chelsea have become champions of Europe for a second time after beating Manchester City 1-0 in a dramatic Champions League final.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute as the Blues edged City to give manager Thomas Tuchel his first Champions League title.

The German was a beaten finalist with Paris Saint-Germain in last year’s competition.

The final in Porto, relocated from Istanbul due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, was witnessed by 16,500 fans inside the Estadio do Dragao.

It was Chelsea’s second Champions League title in their third final appearance, having won the title in 2012 in a penalty shoot-out against Bayern Munich.