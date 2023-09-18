Chelsea ‘dreaming’ of signing Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly “dreaming” of signing Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen as Mauricio Pochettino aims to solve his team’s problems in front of goal.

The Blues struggled in a 0-0 draw to Bournemouth on Saturday, with the disappointing result leaving the London club in 14th place in the table.

Now, Chelsea could look to bring in a new striker to help turn their fortunes around.

Any deal for Osimhen would be incredibly expensive, however, and it’s likely Napoli would only sell him at the end of the season.

Chelsea spent approximately £400 million on new arrivals in the summer window, including Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo.

Due to FFP, they have to be careful before sanctioning any more major incomings.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Arsenal also hold a concrete interest in Osimhen.

The Gunners held talks with the Nigeria international before signing Gabriel Jesus.

It’s no surprise to see so many clubs queuing up to sign Osimhen.

He has hit the net three times in three matches in the Italian Serie A this season.

Last season, he had secured 26 goals and four assists in 32 matches as Napoli won the league for the first time in 33 years.

Due to this, Napoli would only accept a huge offer for the talented 24-year-old, and that will make it very difficult for Chelsea to sign him.

According to Football London, Chelsea are “dreaming” of adding Osimhen to their squad.

They claim that the Blues would only have a chance if they qualify for the Champions League, though, which at this point is looking unlikely.

Another reason why they could struggle to sign Osimhen is because of interest from Saudi club Al Hilal.

As per a separate report from Sky Sports, they presented Napoli with a €140 million (approximately £120m) offer for Osimhen in July, while proposing wages of around £1 million per week for the player.

It was rejected, but they are likely to come back in for him.

This just shows how highly Napoli rate Osimhen, and for good reason.

The Italian club currently lead Serie A and initially had no intention of selling their top attacker.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said that in the summer they are open to offers that are hard to refuse.

Laurentiis said: “We have a basic agreement on a two-year extension, but [we are] willing to consider an offer we could not refuse.”