Chelsea have reportedly informed Real Madrid that a £130 million bid is required to open contact talks with Eden Hazard.

Hazard has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital and it is widely thought that the Belgium international will complete a switch to the Bernabeu this summer.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are under no pressure to sell despite the fact that the attacker will soon enter the final 12 months of his Blues contract.

As a result, the report has claimed that the Premier League outfit have placed a £130 million price on the 28-year-old.

Madrid are said to value Hazard at £88 million, though, meaning that the two clubs are still some way apart when it comes to agreeing a price for the former Lille youngster.

Hazard has scored 19 times and contributed 16 assists in 51 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Meanwhile, the attacker has netted more than 100 goals during his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.