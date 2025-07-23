Chelsea defender, Tosin Adarabioyo visits Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Chelsea defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ahead of a youth football tournament being held in his honour on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.
The Nigeria-born footballer, who is currently in the country as part of his homecoming tour, met with the governor in Lagos.
Following the meeting, Sanwo-Olu took to his Instagram to express admiration for the Chelsea star.
“Tosin Adarabioyo, who plays for Chelsea, stopped by to visit while he’s in Nigeria.
“It’s always inspiring to meet young Nigerians making their mark internationally, who remain grounded and stay connected to home,” the governor wrote.
Adarabioyo was part of the Chelsea team that recently clinched the FIFA Club World Cup title in the United States with a commanding 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.