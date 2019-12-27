Chelsea have reportedly identified Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze as a potential addition during the January transfer window.

With their transfer ban having previously been lifted, Chelsea are free to make new signings at the midway point of the campaign, armed with funds raised from the sales of Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata.

While Frank Lampard is said to be eyeing established world-class players, it appears that the Blues are also considering moves for prospects who they feel have the potential to make the step-up at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea hold an interest in Eze after the playmaker’s impressive performances for QPR in the Championship.

The 21-year-old has contributed nine goals and four assists this season, leading to the youngster being regarded as one of the top talents outside of the Premier League.

Eze has just over 18 months remaining on his contract at Loftus Road.