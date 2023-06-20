Chelsea confirm Christopher Nkunku signing

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on a six-year contract.



A deal between the two parties is understood to have been agreed for some time, with Nkunku’s medical taking place in September before personal terms were agreed in December.



However, the transfer has now been made official, with the 10-time France international putting pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2029.



Nkunku will officially join the Premier League outfit on July 1, with the deal to bring him to West London thought to be worth around €60m (£51.3m).



“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch,” Nkunku told the club’s official website.



“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.”



Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad.



“He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new teammates ahead of the new season.”



Nkunku has scored 58 goals in 88 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons, helping Leipzig to win back-to-back DFB-Pokal titles.



The attacker’s 16 league goals last season saw him share the Bundesliga Golden Boot, while he was also named the Bundesliga Player of the Season and Footballer of the Year in Germany for 2022.