Chelsea Coker set for ‘All White’ Amala Day, Iceberg movie premiere

The second edition of the All White Amala Day as well as the premiere for Chelsea Coker’s highly anticipated film, Iceberg, will take place at the National Event banquet hall, Toronto, Canada on October 10.

The sold-out event will be hosted by Seyi Brown, who would be flying in from the United States of America.

The theme for the event is: “All White,” and on standby to entertain the guests will be Canada’s very own versatile comedian MC Morris and three of the best DJs in Canada: DJ Mysteek, DJ GSquare and DJ Olar.

There will be a number of highlights at the event, including the hottest and fluffiest amala with gbegiri and ewedu and assorted meat to go, special screening of Chelsea’s latest movie: Iceberg, and a special guest appearance by Ade Tiger of King of Boys, Titi Kuti.

The first edition of the Amala Day was graced by leading players in the industry, artists, and more.