Chelsea capture £18m Brazilian wonderkid

Chelsea have officially confirmed their second signing of the day in young Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, having already announced David Datro Fofana earlier on Saturday.

The 18-year-old wonderkid was announced as joining the Blues for £18million by his Brazilian club Vasco da Gama yesterday afternoon.

Santos becomes the third January transfer window signing for Graham Potter’s side after completing deals for Fofana and Benoit Badiashile already in the opening week.

All three additions show the intent of building for the future at Stamford Bridge, especially with them all being handed long-term contracts.

Santos is seen as a future replacement for the Blues ageing midfielder that includes the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Despite being just 18, Santos has been capped at U20 level by Brazil and is regarded as one of his country’s most promising midfielders.

He has already featured 38 times for Vasco Da Gama in the Brazilian second-tier, where he has scored a total of eight goals.

On signing for Chelsea, Santos said: ‘It’s a very big opportunity for me. This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited.

‘The players here are so good and I am very happy to be here.’

Chelsea boss Potter will be eager to add more rising stars after a successful start to the January transfer window, having signed Badiashile and Fofana already while adding talents such as Carney Chukwuemeka earlier this year.

The former Brighton boss is also reportedly chasing his former club for midfielder Moises Caicedo after his impressive performances with Ecuador at the World Cup – but he will have to fight off interest from Liverpool too.

The Blues are also eyeing moves for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix and Shakthar Donestk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.