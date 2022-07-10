Chelsea agree £50 million Sterling fee with Man City

Chelsea has reportedly agreed a £50 million transfer with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling.

Following the signings of Julian Alvarez and Erling Braut Haaland, Sterling has been linked with a move away from City due to a concern over playing time.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been chasing Sterling’s signature throughout the summer, with City prepared to sell the 27-year-old instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea and Man City have reached an agreement on a £50 million deal for the England international.

With a fee agreed between the two clubs, Sterling is set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge with an option of an additional year.

Chelsea is hoping to complete the transfer before they leave for their pre-season tour of the United States, but Sterling still needs to complete a medical before his signing can be announced.

The Englishman scored 131 goals in 337 appearances for Man City, helping the club win four Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup trophy.