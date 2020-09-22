A 30- year-old chef, Kiki Kehinde, who allegedly broke into his employer’s room and stole 2,350 dollars, (N900,000) on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Kehinde, who resides at 14, Olarinle Street, Ikorodu, Lagos, with two counts bordering on stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 20 at Osborne Offshore area of Ikoyi, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the defendant broke into the room of his employer, Hakan Aktan, a Turkish and carted away the money, a new sport shoe and a Samsung iPad.

He said the police was able to track the defendant to Ikorodu area and arrested him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

Chief Magistrate Yetunde Aje- Afunwa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N600,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aje- Afunwa adjourned the case until September 30 for mention.