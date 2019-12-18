An Upper Area Court in Zuba on Wednesday sentenced a Chef, Ajis Banjo to six strokes of the cane for stealing four litres of vegetable oil.

Gambo Garba, Presiding Judge, sentenced Banjo, who is from Benin Republic after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Garba warned the convict to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, Banjo pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy because he had spent some days with the police before his arraignment.

The prosecution counsel Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that on Dec. 12, the complainant, Chima Ogochukwu, who lives in Katampe, Abuja reported the theft at the Katampe Police Station.

Ogada said the vegetable oil belonged to one Hajiya Aisha Funtuwa.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 289 of the Penal Code.