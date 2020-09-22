It is safe to say that vivacious singer, Yemi Alade, has practically conquered the African continent with her energetic African vibes.

Unlike many of her colleagues who make their relationship public, Alade keeps her relationship off social media.

The “Johnny” singer shared a tweet addressing those who call women prostitute for cheating on their partners.

She wrote: “But why is it so easy to assume its the woman’s fault when a man cheats but when a woman cheats she is a sl*t ?

“Don’t people realise that no matter how good you are, you might never be Completely enough for some people, so they cheat. Its not your fault!”