Cheating is part of a man’s nature – Nedu Wazobia

If you asked us to describe the second season of the Off-Air vodcast so far, we would say it is living up to its promise.

The second episode is in, and we are getting a lot of hot takes to set social media ablaze.

For those who missed it, we bring you a bit of the juicy gist between Gbemi, Toolz, and their recent guest on the show, Nedu Wazobia.

In an explosive session, the famous and controversial OAP shared how he believes cheating is a part of the male gender’s DNA. While he admitted that everyone cheats, he shared that men are more likely to share their physical affection with other people apart from their partners.

He also opined that although women get more chances to cheat, with different men sliding into their DMs to ask them out, they are emotionally stronger and equipped to handle temptations.

Speaking about women, Nedu also shared that he is a feminist. Hard to believe, right? Following his past and recent takes on women, it’s justified that everyone finds it hard to believe that statement, and Gbemi expressed so. In his defence, he said he’s always coming for “certain women” because he holds them to higher standards.

Still on the topic of the female gender, the recently married feminist also shared that a woman should not have more than ten body counts. In other words, she shouldn’t sleep with more than ten men in her lifetime.

Well, as usual, Nedu has a lot to say about women. Interestingly, the Off-Air show also has two women at the helm of things and the new season is heating up. Catch more gist, hot takes, and revealed secrets in the next episode showing on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151 and GOtv ch. 12) every Sunday at 9 p.m.