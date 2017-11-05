Chatham House lecture invite, acknowledgement of Wike’s developmental efforts – PDP

The Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bro Felix Obuah, has described the invitation to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, by the Chatham House, United Kingdom for a lecture on Sustainable Development as an affirmation by the International Community of his commitment and contribution to the development of the State.

The State PDP boss in a press statement on Sunday, noted that through prudent use of meager resources available to him and his selfless efforts, Wike has ensured that infrastructural development is decentralized in the State.

Obuah said this has in turn ensured that the people have access to basic amenities.

Of particular interest, according to Obuah, is that all these unprecedented efforts of the Wike administration are not only noted within the State, but also appreciated by international assessors who are so excited.

He said beside conferring Wike with awards of excellence in leadership, Chatham House has also deemed it worthwhile to invite him to deliver a lecture in a World Conference to oblige other leaders around the globe the opportunity to benefit from his socio-economic policies and strategies.

Obuah further observed that the international recognitions accorded Wike have rubbished his political opponents and their prejudices against his developmental efforts in the State.

He said: “We are also happy because we have been vindicated of our choice of Gov Wike as the best bet for the Office of Governor of Rivers State.

“Again, we are excited because the assessment by the international organizations is open to all public officers nationwide irrespective of the sector and it’s on record that no member of the All Progressives Congress, APC whether at the State or federal level was considered worthy of recognition.”

While wishing Wike a very successful outing at the International Conference as a Guest Lecturer, Obuah reassured that the PDP-led government in Rivers State will stop at nothing in redeeming the State from the economic stagnation undeservedly poised on it by the immediate past administration.

He implored the people to always remain supportive and pray for Wike, whom he described as an internationally acclaimed agent of development.