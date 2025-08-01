Chartered Institute of Directors appoints new D-G

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD) has appointed Dr. Taiwo Nolas-Alausa as its new Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the institute.

The Nigeria President of the CIoD, Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji, who made this known on Friday in Lagos, said the appointment takes effect from August 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nolas-Alausa succeeds Bamidele Alimi, following the completion of his second and final four-year term as the DG/CEO of the institute on July 31.

Oyebanji described the new director-general as a highly respected learning and development consultant with over 22 years of progressive leadership experience across Africa.

He said Nolas-Alausa was bringing to CIoD Nigeria a dynamic blend of strategic insight, communication expertise, and a deep commitment to institutional growth and capacity building.

He said: “On behalf of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria, I am pleased to officially welcome Dr Taiwo Nolas-Alausa as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute.

“His extensive background in human capital development, strategic planning, and leadership training makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to promote corporate governance, ethical leadership, and executive development in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are confident that under his leadership, CIoD Nigeria will further strengthen its role as a trusted voice in the Nigerian business community and a beacon for boardroom excellence.”

Oyebanji also stated that Nolas-Alausa has held several strategic roles in his career, most notably as the Director of Business Education Services and Training at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He said the new helmsman was also Regional Head of Learning and Skills Development (West Africa) at ISON Experiences, where he designed and delivered training programmes for blue-chip clients such as MTN, Airtel, and Union Bank.

Oyebanji said Nolas-Alausa’s vast experience cut across multiple sectors including telecommunications, finance, education, oil and gas, entertainment, and small businesses.

He added: “An academic and author, Dr Nolas-Alausa holds a PhD in English and Comparative Literature from Babcock University, Master’s degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Lagos State University, and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English from the University of Lagos.

“Nolas-Alausa now assumes the responsibility of advancing the Institute’s strategic objectives, enhancing member value, deepening stakeholder engagement, and championing governance reforms.

“The CIoD Nigeria community looks forward to a new era of innovation, inclusivity, and institutional advancement under his stewardship.”

