Chartered Arbitrators Institute set to prioritise P&ID deal at incoming Conference

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICARB) has raised hope that its upcoming annual Conference will, alongside other areas, focus on lessons learnt from the controversial $11 billion Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) gas deal, as well as how to check similar experience in the future.

NICARB Registrar/CEO, Shola Oshodi-John, gave the hope at a press briefing, Saturday in Lagos.

Responding to journalists, Oshodi-John said despite the recent Nigerian victory on the criminal deal, the country still needed adequate and deep training of experts to draft professional arbitration and mediation deed of agreement – who must be involved from the beginning of the transaction of this nature, involving such huge amount of money.

She noted that the experience could have been devastating for Nigeria if the ruling had gone the other way, maintaining that such huge international business transactions with many technicalities require the service of experts, including Chartered Arbitrators in drafting the transaction proceedings.

Oshodi-John affirmed that this is one of the emerging trends from NICARB, hence, the attention participants would give to it at the incoming Conference.

On the possibility of using Alternative Dispute Resolution ADR as a conflicting resolution mechanism in political legal redress, Oshodi-John responded that it was a welcome development and would advance the country’s manner of electoral disputes.

However, she said to start with, each political party must take steps to enshrine the clause in their parties’ constitution – for recognition, acceptable legal interpretation and application.

Given the high level of abuse of Court process among the Nigerian political class, Oshodi-John expressed concern and faulted Counsels for the erring political class for questionable practice, reasoning that awarding fines against the legal heads found wanting as well as the politicians could be considered – ultimately to allow the judiciary attend to some other pending serious litigations and bring sanity to both judiciary and political systems in the country.

She cited instances of jurists slamming fines against Counsels for abuse of Court proceedings in the just concluded P&ID legal tussle.

On the incoming three-day event at the Abuja Continental Hotel (Formerly Sheraton Hotel Abuja), NICARB boss pointed out that this year’s annual International Conference would address issues on cross-border Practice of Arbitration and ADR within the African Continent and Beyond, Commercial and Investor-State Arbitration in Nigeria, Managing Bias in Arbitral Processes, Emerging Trends in Arbitration and ADR in the USA & UAE.

Other focus she listed are: Carving a Niche within the Arbitration & ADR Space, Arbitration Clauses, Enforcement and Recognition Challenges, Peace, Security and Sustainable Growth in African Continent, Arbitrating Construction Disputes in Nigeria, Technology and Arbitration and the Place of Traditional Arbitration/ADR in the Nigerian Justice Delivery System.ofkc

“The NICArb Conference is a highly anticipated gathering that brings together legal and other professionals, arbitrators, mediators, academics, and industry experts from around Africa.

“Repositioning Arbitration and ADR practices in Africa, this year’s Conference promises to be an engaging and enlightening experience for all attendees.

“The Conference will meticulously dissect the intricate interplay between mediation, arbitration and their impact on peace, security, and sustainable growth. It will deliberate on how effective alternative dispute resolution can address grievances, defuse tensions and maintain stability within nations and regions. The event will reveal the nuances of integrating these practices into the African socio-political fabric by providing a platform for experts, scholars, and practitioners to exchange insights” Oshodi-John outlined.

“Oshodi-John affirmed that the Conference which will hold between 15th and 17th November 2023, would x-ray the “increasing benefits of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and its worldwide recognition, massive popularity, and wide acceptance as not just the primary and preferred means, but also the most effective means of dispute resolution outside the traditional courtrooms”.

She hinted that a galaxy of Speakers, notable experts and practitioners have already been assembled by the Institute from Nigeria, Africa and from across the world to lead the discourse and share their expertise and insights on various topics related to arbitration, mediation and other alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Following this, NICARB boss urged participants to look forward to thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities with leading professionals in the field.

“This Conference segment promises to be extremely exciting as it explores the possible deployment of traditional arbitration in the justice delivery system in Africa and Nigeria in particular” Oshodi-John noted.

The list of confirmed Speaker she disclosed include: Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, foremost legal luminary and seasoned arbitrator, of Olisa Agbakoba Legal, Hon. Justice, Esther Moutngui Ikoue, President of Common Court of Justice and Arbitration (OHADA), Mary Walker, OAM, Chair of the Law Council of Australia International Law Section, Co-Chair of the International Dispute Resolution Committee and Chair of the Federal Dispute Resolution Section ADR Committee, Justice Sam Rugege, former Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Rwanda, His Imperial Majesty Oba Ajibade Ogunoye III, Olowo of Owo, His Royal Majesty King Alfred Papapereye Diette-Spiff, The Amanayabo of Twon-Brass, Colin Rule, CEO of Mediate.com and Arbitrate.com.

Others are: the President & Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Fabian Ajogwu the Chief Host of the event.

Shola Oshodi-John noted that NICArb at the Conference would devote the first day to hosting sessions with sub themes that are centred around young and upcoming arbitrators to promote and encourage their involvement in the practice of arbitration/ADR, given their pivotal position as the next generation to ensure a smooth transition and broader acceptance of arbitration and ADR practice amongst professionals.

She added that the educational sessions, of the Conference would showcase cutting-edge technologies and tools that are revolutionising the field of dispute resolution, adding that attendees would be able to explore the latest advancements and learn how to enhance their practice and deliver more efficient and effective outcomes for their clients.

In addition, the participants “at the same time, receive valuable insights and expand their professional network, including earning Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits” Oshodi-John assured.

She expressed enthusiasm that participants would find great value in the many sessions and sub-themes: “Repositioning Arbitration and ADR Practice in Africa – Unlocking the Continent’s Dispute Resolution Potential”, which will be vigorously discussed.

These, she again listed, include: Carving a Niche within the Arbitration & ADR Space for young NICArb members, building a profitable career in Arbitration, emerging Trends in Arbitration and ADR in Australia, USA & UAE. Any Lessons for Nigeria and Africa at large, Managing Bias in Arbitral Process, Arbitration and ADR: Emerging Climate and Environmental Disputes in Africa, a Closer Look at the Concerns Arising from Commercial and Investment Arbitration in Nigeria and Africa as well as Cross-border Practice of Arbitration and ADR within the African Continent and Beyond: Challenges and Prospects among many other sessions.

Oshodi-John announced that the attendance would be hybrid, both physical and virtual, urging intending participants to visit the Institute’s website: https://www.nicarb.org.

Similarly, details and to register can be achieved via: https://bit.ly/nicarb2023ac

In attendance at the briefing which held at the Lekki office of the body were: the Deputy Registrar, Chinyere Onurah; the Institute’s Senior Manager, Operations and Projects, Dr. Victor Kwambuje; and a member, Annual Conference Planning Committee, Olutunmilola Odunbini.