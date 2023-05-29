Charter Bill: IoD acknowledges passage to Law, commends Buhari, NASS

The Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD), has announced the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, last week, assent to the Institute’s Charter Bill.

The disclosure is contained in a press statement signed Monday by the Institute’s President and Chairman Governing Council, Dr. Ije Jidenma,

The Bill, according to him has been earlier passed by the National Assembly NASS and was eventually signed into law last Friday May 26, 2023, by former President Buhari, noting that the Institute would following the development, now be known and referred to as Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria

Jidenma said: “This has confirmed the leading status of the Institute as the apex body upholding sound corporate governance practices and ethical standards in Nigeria. And by this singular act, the Institute has assumed a Charter status, conferring on it the responsibility to organise and deliver director development training and corporate governance practices in Nigeria.”

He thanked NASS and the immediate past President both for painstakingly following through the process that has brought the passage to fruition.

“This has been a long journey and we are excited that it has finally come as a befitting 40th anniversary gift to the Institute” Jidenma said.

He added that the Institute is immensely grateful to its past and present leaders, for their contributions to the realisation of this great feat.

“They have worked tirelessly to promote the principles of good corporate governance and have helped to establish the Institute as a respected and influential organisation in Nigeria and beyond. As an Institute, we shall remain committed to strengthening Director capacity and contributing our quota to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy” IoD boss restated.

IoD is the premier corporate governance Institute and a leading promoter of ethical professional standards in Nigeria.

It was founded in 1983 and obtained an affiliate status in 1997 from IoD UK with full autonomy to operate in Nigeria.

The IoD Nigeria promotes professionalism through continuous education, information sharing sessions and networking programs. It has numerous registered members, and is well known for its Annual Directors’ Conference. Its official is: www.iodnigeria.org