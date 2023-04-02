Charly Boy shares video of his prostate cancer surgery + Video

One of Nigeria’s foremost entertainers, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has shared a video of the surgery he underwent for prostrate cancer.

The man, also called Area Fada and President of Frustrated Nigerians, made the video available on his Twitter handle.

The video, released on Saturday, showed Charly Boy being wheeled into the theatre, taken out of the theatre, and his reaction when he regained consciousness.

In a write up that accompanied the video, Charly Boy said of the surgery in a Lagos hospital: “I have fought one too many battles in my short life.

“Most of the times, I win.

“Prostate Cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer dis spirit.

“Abegi make una help me Thank God for giving me yet another chance.”