Charlie Boy queries ladies: Aside sex, what can you offer?

Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has questioned what certain women bring to their relationships other than sex.

Charlie Boy made this known via his Instagram page, while addressing some women use sex to maintain their relationships.

He wrote: “A lot of girls complain that guys walk away from them simply because they refused giving them Sex.

“Some have even turned into Sex toys just to keep their man.

“Let me be very open here,

“Sex might not be the reason these guys walk away❗ Remove sex from a relationship and see that most girls don’t have anything else to offer their man❗ Aside Sex, what do you have to offer to a man❓.

“Can you support him Spiritually? Can you Support him Physically/Financially❓ How about Mentally❓All you do is Demand Money for Bags, Shoes, phones, Clothes, and Outings. Making him spend unnecessarily.

“What are you even bringing to the table?”

The self-acclaimed activist went on to advice women to be instrumental in the growth of their man’s future.