Chaos in Owo over reported arrest of Catholic Church killers + Video

There was chaos on Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday over the reported arrest of those who allegedly killed more than 40 worshippers and injured several others at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo.

This came as the Federal Government revealed that the Islamic State of West Africa Province was involved in the attack.

Sources in Owo revealed that the chaos that followed the reported arrest of the killers was the information that filtered in that the suspects were being transferred to the headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure.

According to the residents of the town, who rode dangerously on motorbikes and stormed the palace of the Olowo of Owoland, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, moving the suspects to Akure, the Ondo State capital, may be the end of the case.

But Oba Ogunoye, who addressed his subjects, said he also heard of the reported arrest of the suspects.

He, however, said violence will not resolve the issue, asking his subject to maintain the peace while he makes more enquiries.

Before now, women in the ancient town had also protested the killing in the church.

The protest, which took place earlier in the week, saw the women offering sacrifices for the arrest of the killers.

They also placed curses on them.

Meanwhile the National Security Council on Thursday revealed that the Islamic State of West African Province masterminded the deadly attack on June 5, 2022.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to State House correspondents, shortly after the over three-hour council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Aregbesola, who spoke in the company of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, said security agencies are closing in on the perpetrators through their traces.

According to him, the Council was gravely concerned about spate of blasphemy-linked killings and has directed security agents to hunt those behind the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State and a more recent case in Abuja.

He noted that the police have arrested no one for the attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church since Sunday.

The Minister also debunked notions that the attack carried an ethnic-religious tint.

Aregbesola said the Council has made adequate security preparations for the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Those who attended the security meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, were also in attendance.

Also in attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.