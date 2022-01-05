Channels TV, NTA to air interview with Buhari

Interviews with President Muhammadu Buhari will be aired on Channels TV and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Wednesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 6 respectively, the Presidency announced on Wednesday.

The president’s spokesman Femi Adesina in a statement said that of Channels TV will be aired at 7 pm, while NTA would broadcast hers at 8 pm.

“Channels Television will broadcast its exclusive interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 7 pm.

“Similarly, another interview session with the President by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) will be aired on the network service of the station on Thursday, January 6 at 8 pm,” Mr Adesina said.

This will be Buhari’s first one-on-one interview this year as his administration winds up.