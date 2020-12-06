A Medical Doctor, Ifeyinwa Angbo, has called out her husband, Pius Angbo, a staff of Channels Television for beating her up four weeks after she had their fourth child.

The lady also alleged that the TV presenter has been beating her up repeatedly in their six years of marriage.

In a viral video, Ifeyinwa showed her battered face as she recounted how her husband allegedly beat her up.

She said: “Hello people, my name is Ifeyinwa.

“I am a (doctor.)

“I have been married to Pius Angbo of Channels TV for six years and for six years, I have not known peace in this marriage.

“It’s been from one woman to another.

“I just had a baby.

“It was a Caesarian section just about four weeks ago.

“Just because I told him to spend wisely and not on women so recklessly considering we have four children, that is why I got this beating.

“He tried to strangle me and all that, sat on my incition, the children were crying.

“When I was pregnant with this child, when the pregnancy was three months, it was the same thing.

“He would sit on my stomach. hit me, try to strangle me and all that.”

Meanwhile, Channels TV has reacted to the video through its official Twitter handle.

The media house stated that it does not condone violence against women, adding that the matter was being investigated.

It tweeted: “Channels Television does not condone violence against women or anyone in general.

“The domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”