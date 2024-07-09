Change the narrative, marry rich girls, Rudeboy advises men

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy of PSquare group, has advised men to change the narrative by marrying rich ladies when they are financially stable.

Rudeboy, who gave the advice on his social media platforms, decried the alarming rate at which some women were demanding financial stability from men before getting into a relationship or marriage with them.

According to him, every man should struggle to make their money and thereafter marry rich women to change the narrative because financial stability is not for one gender.

He wrote, “The rate at which they keep saying men must be this financially, money bla bla bla before getting married or into a relationship is alarming.

“Dear kings, change the narrative, chase money, make money and look for a rich girl. Make everybody go hustle.”

