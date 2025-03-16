Chancellor loses wife, Tinubu condoles with him

President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti and former Chairman of GZ Industries, on the passing of his wife, Gbemisola Olutayo Olowolafe.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Gbemisola Olowolafe died on March 11, 2025, aged 63.

Onanuga said: “The President joins the Olowolafe family in mourning the demise of a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and matriarch whose legacy of kindness and generosity will endure.

“President Tinubu pays tribute to Mrs Olowolafe’s life of compassion, charity and unwavering support for her family and all who were fortunate to have come in direct contact with her.

“In this period of grief, the President urges his longtime friend, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, to find strength in the loving memories he shared with Gbemisola and the formidable family they built together.

“He encourages Dr Olowolafe and his family to trust God’s divine comfort and eternal promise to mournful people.”

Onanuga quoted the President as having said: “Death is a fate that will ultimately befall every individual.

“But for the people of faith, we are reminded that God will not abandon any of us when we close our eyes in perpetuity.

“May your lovely wife be ushered into the realm of eternal light, where darkness is forever banished.”

Onanuga said President Tinubu prayed for God’s grace and perfect peace on the Olowolafe family and for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.

