CHAN: Morocco claim third title in thrilling final against Madagascar 

Oussama Lamlioui was the hero for Morocco in the final of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lamlioui scored a spectacular strike in the 80th minute to give the Atlas Lions a 3-2 victory over Madagascar in the final as they secured their third title.

The final was a thrilling encounter, with Madagascar providing spirited resistance against heavy favourites Morocco.

Felicite “Fely” Manohantsoa gave Madagascar an early lead with a splendid strike from distance in the ninth minute.

However, Morocco regained composure and equalised through Youssef Mehri’s towering header in the 27th minute.

Also Read

Morocco snatched the lead just before halftime, courtesy of Lamlioui, who poked the ball past Toldo after collecting a deflected cross.

Madagascar equalised in the 68th minute through Toky Rakotondraibe, who made no mistake with a sharp first touch and finish.

Lamlioui stole the spotlight with his incredible finish from 50 yards out in the 80th minute, catching Madagascar goalkeeper Michel “Toldo” Ramandimbisoa off his line.

The goal sealed Morocco’s record third CHAN title, while Madagascar came up just short in their first-ever final appearance at an African tournament.

Post Views: 2