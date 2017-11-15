CHAN 2018 draw: Eagles land in Pot Two 

The Home Based Super Eagles have been placed in Pot Two ahead of the African Nations Championship draw ceremony billed for Thursday in Morocco.

Nigeria is in Pot two alongside Cameroon, Guinea and Zambia.

The Organising Committee for the championship

at its meeting on Wednesday, in Rabat, Morocco, approved the procedure for the draw of the final tournament scheduled for at Sofitel Rabat.

The four Pots consisting of the 16 qualified teams were decided on the basis of a ranking established taking into account the performances at the past editions of the final tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

The Organising Committee also approved the calendar for the final tournament which will run from January 13 to February 4, 2018 in the following cities: Casablanca (Group A), Marrakech (Group B), Tangier (Group C) and Agadir (Group D).

The opening match and the final will be played at the newly refurbished Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca, which also hosted the second leg final of the Total CAF Champions League 2017.

Pot 1: Morocco (host), Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Libya

Pot 2: Cameroon, Guinea, Nigeria, Zambia

Pot 3: Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan

Pot 4: Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Namibia.