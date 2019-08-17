The football offering has been further boosted on DStv and GOtv as both platforms will broadcast games from the Sky Bet Championship and Carabao Cup for the 2019/2020 football season will be broadcast live to its subscribers.

The games from both English football competitions will be broadcast on both MultiChoice platforms after SuperSport acquired the rights this week.

Huddersfield Town and Fulham kick-off the live broadcast of the Championship matches and it will be aired live on SuperSport 10 on all DStv packages and on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Max and GOtv Plus subscribers.

On Sunday, Reading will take on Cardiff City in another Championship game. It will be aired live at 12 noon on SuperSport 10 for all DStv subscribers and SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Max and GOtv Plus subscribers.

The Sky Bet Championship is the highest division of the English Football League and second-highest in England after the Premier League.

The Championship is in its third week and teams featuring in the league’s 2019/2020 season include Leeds United, Derby County, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, and West Bromwich Albion.

The Carabao Cup is an annual knockout competition and includes all 92 clubs within the top four levels of English football.

Fixtures for Round Two of the competition will take place on Tuesday 27 August and Wednesday 28 August. The provisional fixtures include QPR versus Portsmouth, Fulham against Southampton and Nottingham Forest against Derby County.

Manchester City are the reigning champions of the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties in last season’s final.

