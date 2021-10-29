Champions pick themselves up again, Bayern coach tells players

Julian Nagelsmann expects his Bayern Munich players to shake off their historic mid-week debacle in the German Cup with a convincing Bundesliga performance at Union Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern Munich crashed to their worst-ever Cup defeat and heaviest overall loss in 43 years in a 5-0 humiliation at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Now they go to fifth-placed Union Berlin, who are unbeaten in 21 home games, aiming to redeem themselves and to stay top of the Bundesliga.

“We have the ambition to be champions who pick themselves up again,” Nagelsmann told reporters on Friday.

“Results like this should be a one-off,” he added while also admitting “you don’t simply shake off games like this one.”

But the coach also said: “First and foremost, we showed that we are humans and not machines.”

Nagelsmann said it would have probably not made a difference if he had been present at the game and not in isolation after contracting the coronavirus.

He said he has talked to team leaders and club officials and will also get the team ready for Union Berlin via a live-video link.

The coach is hoping to return after two weeks of quarantine next week in the UEFA Champions League against Benfica.

Looking at Union Berlin, he said: “we have to play at the limit” in order to be successful.

Union Berlin, who last season held Bayern Munich to two 1-1 draws, are aware of what they will be facing.

“The task is tough. It doesn’t make a difference if Bayern Munich arrive with some special anger,” coach Urs Fischer said.