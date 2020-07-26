Newcastle Utd vs. Liverpool

Venue: St James’ Park

Kick off: 4PM

Liverpool bring an historic and seminal campaign to a close today when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on the final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The champions finally got their hands on the trophy after beating Chelsea last time out, and they travel to a Newcastle side without a win in their last five outings.

There has been plenty of time for Liverpool to look back on their 2019-20 campaign over the course of the month since they wrapped up the title, and Sunday’s match is another of those as they bring an unforgettable season to a close.

A spectacular trophy-lifting ceremony in The Kop followed Wednesday night’s thrilling 5-3 triumph over Chelsea, and just as they marked that occasion with a win they will no doubt be keen to end the season in style too.

With the trophy long since secured and the all-time points record now out of reach there is not a great deal aside from pride left for Liverpool to fight for on the face of it, but some notable achievements are still up for grabs.

Victory would see them surpass last season’s points tally of 97 and would set a new club record for a single campaign, beating the 98 they earned in 1978-79 when adjusted to three points for a win.

The record title-winning margin is also still possible, although for that to happen Jurgen Klopp’s side would also need an unlikely favour from relegated Norwich City away to Manchester City.

The Merseysiders could also still equal the record for most wins in a season by chalking up number 32 of the campaign – an achievement Man City have managed in each of the last two terms.

However, for all of Liverpool’s dominance throughout the season, their away record of late has been suspect to say the least – five defeats and only one win in their last seven outings on the road across all competitions.

Liverpool have shipped 10 goals in their five away league games in that run, which is as many as they had in their previous 19 on the road, so they will be relieved to face a Newcastle side that has struggled for goals all season.

Only Crystal Palace, Watford and Norwich have scored fewer than the Magpies in 2019-20, although they have certainly improved in that respect since lockdown with 12 goals in eight games – as many as they had managed in their previous 15.

Newcastle’s lack of goals have also not hindered them too much as far as the table is concerned, with Steve Bruce having steered his side well clear of danger with plenty of time to spare.

The manager has certainly responded to his critics with his side’s performances on the pitch, but he has also stressed that a club like Newcastle should be looking to do more than simply steer clear of relegation and so signs of improvement will also be important to him.

A four-game winless streak heading into this match has harmed their chances of achieving that, though, leaving them still one point adrift of last season’s tally under Rafael Benitez.

The Magpies can finish no higher than 13th either – the same position as last season – although should they pull off a surprise win against the champions then they would record their highest Premier League points tally since 2013-14.

Newcastle do boast a formidable record on the final day of the season, winning each of their last five such matches by an aggregate score of 17-1, although Liverpool were the last team to inflict a season-ending defeat on them.

Indeed, the Reds have inflicted 76 top-flight defeats on Newcastle down the years, which is four more than the Magpies have suffered against any other opponent.

Newcastle possible XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Hayden, Rose, Ritchie, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.