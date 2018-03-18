Champions League: MFM FC whipped out

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bernard Casoni-tutored team was ruthless as expected in the return leg played at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962, Algiers.

Lagos-based MFM FC were on Saturday handed the heaviest defeat in their history as they were walloped 6-0 by MC Algers in the second leg of the CAF Champions League in Algiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bernard Casoni-tutored team was ruthless as expected in the return leg played at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962, Algiers.

The host were already 4-0 up in the first half of the game with goals from Nekkache, Walid Derrajada, Sofiane Bedeka.

The icing was put on the cake for the North African team as they put two more goals past hapless MFM goalkeeper Abayomi Folarin.

Nekkache was on song again with a long range pass from Hachoud, while a last gap long range by Ibrahim Amada two minutes in the injury time condemned MFM to a scandalous 6-0 defeat.

The Fidelis Ilechukwu-tutored side had earlier won the first leg of the second round by 2-1.

They lost out 7-2 on aggregate.

MC Alger have now joined TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Al Ahly of Egypt, Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows and Primeiro de Agosto of Angola as qualifiers for the group stage.