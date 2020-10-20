Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis fired Club Brugge past Zenit St. Petersburg to win 2-1 in their opening game of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Dennis gave Brugge the lead in the 63rd minute after keeping the ball in play on the right touchline and feeding it into the box for De Ketalaere to hit a shot blocked on the line by Yaroslav Rakitskyy.

Dennis reacted quickly to knock in the rebound.

The game was heading for a 1-1 draw when Brugge put together a slick passing move, which ended with Ruud Vormer crossing to leave the unmarked De Ketelaere with a simple finish.

Zenit is one of the few European clubs allowed to play in front of thousands of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans wore masks and generally followed social distancing rules.

The attendance on Tuesday was given as nearly 16,700, just below 25 per cent of capacity at the Gazprom Arena, which is set to be the largest of any home team in the Champions League this week.