Chamber of Commerce wants Eagles’ camp in Serbia

The Nigeria-Serbia Chamber of Commerce is working hard to ensure that the Super Eagles hold its camp in Serbia ahead of the 2018 World Cup Championship with a prospect of the team reaching at least the quarter finals.

The President of the Nigeria-Serbia Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Temi Gold, said in Lagos that he has been holding talks with relevant authorities and he believes that the national team of Niger[a will camp in Serbia and get to the semi-final and possibly win the World Cup, in Russia.

The weather, Gold says, is the same with Russia as they were together in the United Soviet Socialist Republic.

Contacts, Dr. Gold said, are being at the highest level and soon reports will emerge about the camping site of the Nigerian national team for the World Cup.

“We are looking at a grandiose World Cup for Nigeria and sure we have a team that can do the best and get us the trophy, what we need is good preparation,” Gold declared in a brief chat.

He revealed that a team led by him will be heading to Russia, ahead of next Tuesday international friendly between Nigeria and Argentina, where final touches will be put to the deal to ensure that Nigeria does not only camp in Serbia but come away with good results from the World Cup.

He revealed that he has made huge contacts with Nigerian football authorities and foresees a great camping at minimal cost for Nigeria.