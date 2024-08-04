Challenges of enrolling in the NYSC scheme: A cautionary tale, by Haroon Aremu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme is a vital program for Nigerian youth, offering a wealth of personal and professional development opportunities. It’s a journey that can transform you, but it’s important to navigate it with diligence and adherence to the proper procedures.



Two friends’ experiences serve as a cautionary tale for prospective corps members. One of them, despite my advice to use a certified Internet cafe, attempted to register online using his phone to save money. Unfortunately, he encountered issues with the portal due to incorrect procedures and ultimately had to visit a cafe, incurring additional costs. This serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of not following the right path.



Another friend tried to secure a posting to a specific state by paying someone to bypass the official process. This practice is unacceptable under the NYSC scheme, except through genuine excuses and certified channels. It’s important for prospective corps members to understand that there are legitimate ways to request specific postings, and these should be the only avenues explored. Predictably, his attempt failed, and he was posted to a distant state, losing money to a scammer.



Meanwhile, after being mobilised to the Orientation Camp, another corps member needed to relocate due to serious health issues. She followed the proper procedure, reporting to an NYSC official and completing the necessary documentation without resorting to bribes. In contrast, another friend paid someone for relocation without filling out the official form and ended up stuck in an undesirable state.

Also Read:

These experiences underscore the importance of your role in avoiding the pitfalls of the NYSC scheme. By refraining from cutting corners, engaging in bribery, and other unwholesome conduct, and instead adhering to the established procedures, you can ensure that your requests are processed with precision and diligence, leading to the desired results and minimizing the risk of disappointment.



Prospective corps members must meet several requirements to successfully register for the NYSC and participate in the orientation camps. These include providing a valid National Identification Number (NIN), a functional email address for communication, a Nigerian GSM phone number, and a JAMB Registration Number, particularly for locally trained graduates. It’s crucial for prospective corps members to ensure they meet these requirements to avoid any delays or complications in the registration process.



Additionally, corps members must submit their matriculation number, passport photograph, and biometric capture and upload necessary certificates and documents. During the Orientation Camp, they must bring a printed call-up letter from the NYSC portal and a Medical Certificate of Fitness from a government or military hospital.



It is important to note that there are specific guidelines and restrictions regarding items to be brought to the Orientation Camp, such as essential clothing, toiletries, and bedding. Special cases, such as pregnant and nursing mothers, are advised not to attend the Orientation Camp, as it may not be the ideal environment for their well-being.



Furthermore, married female corps members must upload their marriage certificates, evidence of name change, and their husband’s place of domicile during registration. This is to facilitate any potential need for redeployment should the situation arise.



As Nigerians and corps members, we must uphold the law and follow due process. If we do not, we risk becoming part of the problem we criticise in our leaders. The attitude of bypassing procedures reflects poorly on our potential as future leaders. We must be responsible and heed NYSC’s warnings: “Do not pay anyone for relocation or special services!”



Many corps members have fallen into the traps of scammers, but following the proper channels is the only guaranteed way to success. Let this be a reminder that shortcuts often lead to long delays and unnecessary expenses. Stay informed, stay cautious, and always follow the official guidelines.



Nonetheless, I believe that those who seek relocation by any means possible cannot entirely be blamed due to so many reasons. Many corps members perceive their assigned states as lacking prospects for career development, mentorship, employment opportunities, and meaningful interaction. They often see no future in these underdeveloped states compared to where they are coming from or their dream states.



Though the enrollment process of the NYSC scheme requires strict adherence to due process, prospective corps members can ensure a smooth and successful experience by following the established procedures. These would help avoid unnecessary challenges and disappointments.

The participants should understand and comply with the scheme’s requirements, prioritising integrity and transparency.



Since its inception, the NYSC has championed unity and peace as its core values. States of the federation should embrace these principles. However, some states lag in development, environmental conditions, human relations, and other essential factors, prompting many prospective and current corps members to seek relocation due to concerns over employment opportunities and career development.



NYSC should collaborate with stakeholders to establish state monitoring teams to address these challenges. These teams should ensure that each state provides the necessary amenities and logistics to make corps members’ service years enjoyable and memorable.



The NYSC scheme can potentially be a powerful catalyst for change in Nigeria. If every state can improve in terms of growth and development, it will contribute significantly to the nation’s overall progress. Let’s work together to create a welcoming environment for all corps members, ensuring their service year is a positive and enriching experience.



Haroon Aremu Abiodun is a corp member with PRNigeria centre Abuja and wrote in via [email protected].

Post Views: 7