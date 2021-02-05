The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Membership Revalidation and Registration Exercise Committee for Oyo State, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, has expressed satisfaction over the degree of friendship and brotherhood existing among the stakeholders of the party in the state, saying the exercise has remained satisfactory and hitch free.

Speaking at the take off of the training programme for the various levels of registration supervisors at the APC State Secretariat in Oke Ado, Ibadan on Thursday, the Chairman said that he was profoundly impressed with the level of cooperation and speed with which issues are being resolved among the leaders of the APC in Oyo State.

So far, the Chairman, who is the immediate past Minister of Mines and Steel Development, disclosed that the exercise has not recorded any hitch and was optimistic that the registration exercise in Oyo State would eventually become a model for other states and a point of reference in future exercises.

Apparently debunking a story in an online portal falsely claiming of crisis among the top leaders of APC on the ongoing registration exercise, the soft spoken former House of Representatives Chief Whip said: “We are proud of the friendship existing among the stakeholders of APC in this pace setter state.

“I am highly convinced that our party will regain Oyo State in 2023.

“I can see that the process of winning the state in 2023 has already begun.”

An online portal had earlier in the day reported a non-existent crisis in the registration exercise, alleging that the Senators from the state had hijacked it.

Bwari, supported by the Committee Secretary, Yakubu Bashiru, and a veteran journalist and member of the committee, Mallam Ahmed Sajoh, in the comprehensive training explained the various processes of the exercise as well as the obligations and responsibilities of the supervisors, which he said must be observed strictly.

Specifically, Alhaji Bwari admonished the supervisors at the various levels to avoid discrimination and exclusion and that they “must be responsible and respectful in their dealings with prospective party members”.

Other members of the committee at the training session were Muhamed Badru Umar, Hon. Farludeen Arebi, Mallam Abdulsalam Omade and Hon. Chris Wigwe.

Earlier in his welcome address, the acting Chairman of the party in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, urged the trainees to be attentive and make the best of the training for them to pass the knowledge effectively to the other layers of supervisors.

Oke and Senator Femi Lanlehin, Chairman of Technical Committee for the exercise, stayed attentively throughout the training session, which was attended by all the 66 statutory supervisors from the 33 local government areas of the state, a statement by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the exercise, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, said on Friday.