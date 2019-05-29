Chain Reactions Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting firms and the Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate and Preferred West Africa’s Partner of Edelman, the world’s largest PR firm with presence in 65 countries across the globe, will on May 30, 2019 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos unveil the 2019 Edelman Trust Barometer Survey Report

Edelman Trust Barometer is the annual global trust and credibility online survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence, the independent research arm of the Edelman global network testing how well people trust the institutions of government, business, media and nongovernmental organisations to do what is right.

This is the third time Chain Reactions is facilitating the launch of the report in Nigeria.

Since 2001, Edelman has been measuring trust in these four critical institutions of society across 28 countries, with Nigeria included in the survey for the first time in 2018.

The inclusion of an exclusive deck on Nigeria by Edelman Intelligence was on the heels of the significant impressions recorded in 2017 when Chain Reactions hosted the presentation of the 17th edition of the annual global survey in Lagos, the first time ever in the history of Nigeria and since the study was established in 2001.

Following the hugely successful presentations of the first report in 2017 and that of 2018 in Lagos, a delegation of senior Edelman executives, to be led by the Managing Director of Edelman, South Africa, Jordan Rittenberry, will be in Nigeria to officially present the 2019 Edelman Trust Barometer Report.

This year’s survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence between October 19 to November 16, 2018, sampled more than 33,000 respondents across 28 countries.

Speaking on the continued relevance of trust to the Nigerian society, Managing Director/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said the launch of the report is quite significant because trust is a significant asset which governments, businesses, media and non-governmental organisations must invest in today.

Opayemi said: “More than ever before, trust has become a critical asset that people are looking for in governments, businesses, media and non-governmental organisations. With trust being on continuous dip in our modern society, building and maintaining high trust quotient will enable these critical institutions of society succeed. The launch of this year’s Edelman Trust Barometer certainly will offer insights that organisations need to rejig the way they approach the issue of their trust capital.”

The event will bring together government officials, media practitioners, business leaders and civil society activists to dissect the survey report and its implications for Nigeria in line with the theme: “Trust at Work.”

Founder, Proshare, Olufemi Awoyemi, will give a keynote speech on the theme, while Bukola Oluyadi of Enterprise Transformation/Corporate Planning and Strategy, Polaris Bank Limited, amongst others will discuss growing trust for businesses.

Assistant Director, Programmes, Radio Nigeria, Lagos Operations, Funke Treasure-Durodola; and Publisher, Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo, will dissect building trust for the media in the era of fake news.

Member representing Surulere 1 Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot, and former Sole Administrator, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Prince Babatunde Ayo Ayeni, will also be on the panel that will discuss growing trust for the government.

The Executive Chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, and President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, will examine trust for nongovernmental organisations.