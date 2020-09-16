More details have emerged on the logo adopted by the Federal Government and unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday for the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, coming up on October 1.

According to available information, the selected logo was one of the 15 options developed pro bono for the Federal Government by a consortium of marketing communications and productions companies, comprising Chain Reactions Nigeria, a leading Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting firm; The Temple Management Company, a talent and event management agency; and TBWA Africa, one of Africa’s leading advertising agencies.

The anniversary identity was crafted around imagery of a giant figure 60 superimposed on the Nigerian map with the figure zero comprising several glittering crystals into a giant sparkling diamond.

Giving the creative rationale behind the logo, the Lead Consultant for the consortium and Managing Director, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said diamond is from the root word Adamas, which means invincible or unconquerable and enduring.

Opayemi said: “These are the dominant traits of the Nigerian Spirit.

“We are invincible, unconquerable and enduring.

“The imagery of the diamond is in celebration of the resilience our people are known for.



“Diamonds are formed under pressures.

“It is a metaphor for how the Nigerian Spirit comes forth brilliantly under pressure.”

Opayemi further explained that the logo is a celebration of the over 200 million Nigerian people whose natural talents, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are.

He said: “This is a special nod to our most precious asset, our people.

“It is etched in our DNA.

“Everywhere you go, Nigerians sparkle like diamonds in the pack; we are colourful people.”

Nigeria became independent from Britain on October 1, 1960.

The 60th anniversary celebration is an 11-month event featuring several commemorative activities.