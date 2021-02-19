Chain Reactions Nigeria, one of the country’s leading Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting firms and the Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate and West Africa’s Preferred Partner of Edelman, the world’s largest PR firm with presence in more than 65 countries across the globe, will on February 23, 2021 unveil the global 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer survey report virtually by 3pm.

The Edelman Trust Barometer is the annual global trust and credibility survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence, the independent research arm of the Edelman global network.

It tests how well people trust the institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations to do what is right.

Edelman Intelligence conducted this year’s survey between October 19 and November 18, 2020 and sampled more than 33,000 respondents across 28 countries.

This is the fifth time Chain Reactions is facilitating the launch of the global report in Nigeria.

Since 2001, Edelman has measured trust in these four critical institutions of society across 28 countries, with supplementary data for Nigeria shared for the first time in 2018.

The supplementary data for Nigeria was on the heels of the significant impressions recorded in 2017 when Chain Reactions hosted the presentation of the 17th edition of the annual global survey, as well as the supplementary Nigeria data, in Lagos, the first time in the history of Nigeria and since the international study was established in 2001.

Like last year’s event, the 2021 presentation will also be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer, Edelman Africa, Jordan Rittenberry, and Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, will host the official presentation of the global 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer report during a virtual conference on Zoom.

This session will also discuss more recent findings on how the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted trust across institutions.

Rittenberry said: “For the second time in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has denied us the opportunity of meeting in-person to discuss the survey’s findings.

“But be that as it may, we will be able to share our findings on which of the four institutions Nigerians trust the most in this pandemic season.

“I look forward to the session, which will also feature contributions from key stakeholders from Government, Business, Media and Non-Governmental Institutions.”

Also commenting on the key findings of the event, Opayemi said: “The report will show societal leaders across the four institutions of society in Nigeria that this is the most opportune time for them to step into the gap government has left behind on the leadership canvass by providing alternative leadership in these times of need for Nigerians.

“We guarantee CEOs that this year’s report contains instructive insights on how best they can grow societal relevance for their businesses.

“Our rich array of experienced Panelists will also be sharing ideas on how best the four institutions of society can grow their asset of trust.”

A rich and diverse panel drawn from government, media, business and civil society will critically analyse the survey report and its implications in light of current realities.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari in the Office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande; Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiode-Afolabi; veteran journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati; and Senior Director, Global Government Relations for Africa at Procter & Gamble, Temitope Iluyemi, will discuss the report in detail at the session to be moderated by veteran broadcast journalist, Funke Treasure-Durodola.