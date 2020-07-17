Chain Reactions Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading Public Relations and Integrated Communications Consulting firms and the Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate and West Africa’s Preferred Partner of Edelman, the world’s largest PR firm with presence in more than 60 countries across the globe, will on July 21, 2020 unveil the global 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer survey report virtually by 3pm.

The Edelman Trust Barometer is the annual global trust and credibility survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence, the independent research arm of the Edelman global network testing how well people trust the institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations to do what is right.

This year’s survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence between October 19 to November 18, 2019, sampled more than 34,000 respondents across 28 countries.

This is the fourth time Chain Reactions is facilitating the launch of the global report in Nigeria.

Since 2001, Edelman has measured trust in these four critical institutions of society across 28 countries, with supplementary data for Nigeria shared for the first time in 2018.

The supplementary data for Nigeria was on the heels of the significant impressions recorded in 2017 when Chain Reactions hosted the presentation of the 17th edition of the annual global survey, as well as the supplementary Nigeria data, in Lagos, the first time in the history of Nigeria and since the global study was established in 2001.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the event to be moved online, will prevent him from being present in-person for the presentation like last year, Chief Executive Officer, Edelman Africa, Jordan Rittenberry, will officially present the global 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer report during a virtual conference on Zoom.

This session will also discuss more recent findings on how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected trust levels across institutions.

Rittenberry said: “It will be my pleasure to present the global 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer report to Nigerians on Tuesday.

“Though I would have loved to be present in-person like last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has denied me that opportunity.

“Nonetheless, I look forward to sharing our research on the levels of trust in the four main institutions: Government, Business, Media and Non-Governmental Institutions.

“I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting session as we look at this impact on critical stakeholders and the changing expectations that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on business recovery.”

Speaking on the event with: “Competence and Ethics,” as a key theme, and elaborating on the supplementary Nigeria data, Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said the presentation is essential to ascertain the level of trust quotients of the four institutions as well as their conformity to ethical practices.

Opayemi said: “Increasingly, we are beginning to see that people now look out for both competence and ethical standards in leaders in governments, businesses, media and non-governmental organisations.

“It is not just enough for a leader to be ethical; we are beginning to see that competence is also in necessary quality.

“The insight we will share from this survey will help managers of these four institutions strengthen them for good.”

Opayemi said.

An all-female panel drawn from government, media, business and civil society will critically analyse the survey report and its implications for Nigeria in line with the theme: “Competence and Ethics.”

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Protection, Maryam Uwais; Director, Public Affairs, Lafarge Plc, Folashade Ambrose Medebem; Director of News, TVC, Stella Din Jacobs; and the Convener, Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun, will discuss the report in details.