Chain Reactions Africa launches 3rd Youth Trends, Culture Report

Chain Reactions Africa has launched its third Youth Trends and Culture Report in Lagos.

The launch of the report, on Friday, came with a landmark cultural intelligence forum, themed: “Decoding the Next Wave of Culture, Business, and Influence.”

The event marked the release of the Youth Trends Report 2025, an urgent cultural map of Nigeria’s rising generation and a powerful call for government, brands, and institutions to evolve or risk obsolescence.

With over 70 million young Nigerians rapidly shaping markets, culture, and governance, the forum unpacked the energy, contradictions, and ambitions defining Africa’s boldest youth generation.

The event opened with a keynote by Israel Jaiye Opayemi, the Lead Strategist at Chain Reactions Africa, followed by a trenchant trend presentation by cultural strategists: Franklin Ozekhome and Eyo, which offered a deep look into emerging patterns of influence.

Moderated by Ayoola Ogunyomi, Group Strategy Director at Chain Reactions Africa, a powerful fireside conversation featured strategic thought leaders, including Anita Nwaezeapu, Adaobi Nwabuisi, Vincent Anani, and Oluwadamilola Olujide.

The panel collectively framed Nigeria’s youth not as a monolith, but as a mindset, driven by hustle, borderless ambition, cultural fluency, social consciousness, and digital disruption.

While the youth continue to innovate across fashion, finance, technology, and the creative economy, the report made one thing clear: there’s a disconnect.

Many young Nigerians feel unheard by legacy systems and institutions.

Though they are hyperconnected and globally aware, they are too often reduced to static demographics, age, gender, location in decision-making, and brand strategies.

The youth are not waiting for change: they are creating new systems, new markets, and new cultural codes from the ground up.

Government and private sector leaders were well represented at the event, reinforcing the urgency and relevance of the report’s findings.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, emphasised the need for institutional agility.

Omotoso said: “Young people are no longer just leaders of tomorrow; they are already shaping the present.

“Any government that fails to listen will be left behind.”

Echoing this sentiment, Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media to the Lagos State Governor, described the report as “a roadmap for relevance,” pointing to its implications for education reform, job creation, digital rights, and Nigeria’s evolving identity.

Private sector leaders also acknowledged the report as a strategic compass.

Rotimi Odusola, Corporate Affairs Director at Guinness Nigeria, affirmed the company’s commitment to cultural intelligence.

Odusola said: “We’re aligning with trends and leaning into co-creation.

“This report gives us the clarity to stay connected to youth culture.”

Kenechukwu Okonkwo, Marketing Director at 9mobile, reinforced the shift in business thinking.

Okonkwo stated: “The forum reaffirmed that success today means thinking with the culture, not just about the consumer.”

The forum also spotlighted key macro-trends redefining influence, including the rise of AI-native creativity, the Passion Economy, micro-community-led trust, and an embrace of imperfection as a sign of authenticity.

As Franklin and Eyo revealed, youth culture today is grassroots, real-time, values-led, and deeply resistant to legacy models of influence.

Chain Reactions Africa, along with its creative studio, Maskvrade, closed the annual event, dubbed: “Aramanda 3.0,” with a clarion call: for institutions and brands to unlearn outdated models, listen more deeply, and lead with cultural intelligence.

As Ayoola Ogunyomi noted during the panel: “Nigeria’s youth are not just shaping the future, they are the future.

“If we’re not evolving with them, we’re already behind.”

The full Youth Trends Report 2025 is now available for download via Chain Reactions Africa’s official channels.

