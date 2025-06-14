Chain Reactions Africa clinches top honours as Nigeria’s most awarded PR firm at SABRE Awards

In a dazzling repeat performance on the continental stage, Chain Reactions Africa once again proved its mettle, emerging as Nigeria’s most awarded Public Relations consultancy at the 2025 SABRE Africa Awards held in Mombasa, Kenya.

The firm scooped four coveted trophies from a fiercely competitive pool of over 500 entries, solidifying its position as a creative force and strategic powerhouse in the African communications landscape.

At the heart of Chain Reactions’ triumph was its Diamond SABRE win for Company of the Year (Dufil Prima Foods/Indomie), a resounding nod to its impactful storytelling through the Indomie Heroes Awards, a CSR campaign that honours young Nigerian heroes and reaffirms the brand’s deep social conscience.

Also among the winning campaigns was #OdourPandemic for NIVEA, the globally renowned skincare brand produced by Beiersdorf, which picked up two trophies: Superior Achievement in Research and Planning and Best in the Healthcare Categories.

This campaign seamlessly fused an insight-led strategy with hygiene education, leading to the development of the 25ml SABI roll-on and engaging over 195,000 students across Lagos State, Rivers State, and Abuja.

By turning students into Cause Champions, the initiative delivered real societal impact, with educators reporting marked improvements in hygiene practices.

In the Public Sector/Government category, Chain Reactions was awarded for its campaign for the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy (FMACCE), titled: “Striking Gold,” a strategic initiative to amplify the ministry’s milestones, build visibility, and shape public perception.

Managing Director and Chief Strategist at Chain Reactions Africa, Israel Opayemi, who was at the award ceremony, stressed the importance of good storytelling.

Opayemi said: “These wins reflect the power of ideas that move people and the impact of purpose-driven storytelling.

“We’re incredibly proud to lead the charge for Nigerian PR on the global stage.”

The SABRE Awards (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement) are the gold standard of excellence in PR, recognising campaigns that deliver strategy, creativity, and measurable impact.

Chain Reactions Africa made history in 2024 by sweeping seven SABRE trophies, the most ever won by a Nigerian firm in a single year, and their 2025 performance confirms they are not just a top contender, but a consistent trailblazer for the industry.

