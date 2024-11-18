Chadian repatriates 600 irregular migrants to Nigeria

The Chadian Government has repatriated no fewer than 600 irregular migrants from Nigeria who were found engaging in begging activities in various parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that thousands of Nigerian refugees have fled Nigeria’s restive Borno State since 2019.

This was at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

They took refuge in neighbouring countries of Chad and Cameroon.

Muhammed Barkindo, Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed this to newsmen while profiling the refugees in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday.

Barkindo said that the migrants were primarily from Borno, Kano, Sokoto and Kaduna States and had entered Chad without proper documentation.

He said that many of them were reportedly living in precarious conditions and resorted to street begging as a means of survival.

According to him, SEMA had provided them with logistics support and basic necessities, including food and N10,000 as transport, before their departure to their respective states.

He noted that many of the migrants expressed the desire to return home due to the hardships they faced.

