Cesc Fabregas quits football

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea star, Cesc Fabregas, has announced his decision to retire from football.

The 36-year-old brings down the curtain on a career which included a World Cup and two European Championship wins with Spain, two Premier League titles at Chelsea and a La Liga trophy with Barcelona.

The veteran midfielder joined Italian Serie B side Como last summer, following his exit from AS Monaco, but he has opted to end his career a year earlier than expected.

“It’s with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” Fabregas posted on social media.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.”

Fabregas wraps up an incredible career with a bulging trophy cabinet but his comment on European glory is a reminder of an odd statistic attached to his career.

Despite playing for Barcelona and Chelsea, Fabregas never won the Champions League, and is on a short list of players with over 100 appearances in the competition, who did not win the trophy.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he is expected to take on a coaching role with the Como B team, starting in the upcoming 2023/24 season.