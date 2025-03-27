Cerebrospinal Meningitis kills three in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has confirmed the death of three persons from Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, confirmed the development at a news conference on Thursday in Gombe.

Dahiru also disclosed that 24 patients had so far been treated and discharged.

He said that the death occurred as a result of late arrival of the deceased at health facilities.

He further said that the state had identified 70 suspected cases in nine Local Government Areas and had collected 63 samples.

The commissioner said that 31 of the cases returned positive for CSM.

“Epidemic threshold has been reached in wards located in three LGAs of Kaltungo, Yamaltu-Deba and Gombe.

“I hereby declare the outbreak of CSM in these locations and will periodically provide additional updates as the situation evolves,” he said.

Dahiru urged the residents of the state to be vigilant and report suspected cases to the health facilities nearest to them for quick medical intervention.

According to him, CSM is a preventable and curable disease, having symptoms, such as a high grade fever, intense headache, vomiting, neck pain, convulsions and altered consciousness.

He, therefore, advised that persons with the symptoms needed immediate treatment in a hospital to minimise the risk of complications, including deafness, and seizures.

The commissioner said: “CSM is transmitted directly from person to person through respiratory droplets from the nose and throat.

“Poor living conditions, particularly overcrowding, increase the likelihood of transmission.

“I, therefore, urge people of our dear state to minimise overcrowding, drink a lot of water during this hot period and maintain good environmental and personal hygiene.”

Post Views: 2