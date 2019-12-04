The fraud case between the Federal Government and Kenneth Amadi, CEO ABD Energy Solutions Limited, comes up on January 8, 2020.

Justice Liman Mahammad of the Federal High Court, Lagos fixed the date for the arraignment at a subject suit, which came up on November 27, 2019.

Amadi was alleged to have obtained N2.9 billion belonging to his former employer, Eunisell Limited, by false pretense with intent to defraud from A-Z Petroleum and AMMASCO International Limited.

The offences are contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, Cap A6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

When the matter was called for hearing, the first defendant was absent, while the second defendant, IDID Nigeria Limited, was represented by an employee.

Chief State Counsel from the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, A.K. Aliyu, informed the Court that attempts were made to serve the charge on the first defendant through his counsel, but the lawyer from the office of the learned silk declined to accept service.

However, the Defendants Counsel, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), told the court that they are not opposing arraignment and trial, adding it was an error of communication on the part of the junior colleague regarding the issue of acceptance of service.

Etiaba then accepted the charge and court summons of behalf of the first defendant.

The charges against the defendants include receiving and obtaining by false pretence with intent to defraud N2.9 billion belonging to Eunisell Limited from A-Z Petroleum Limited and AMMASCO International Limited, omitting making full and true entry thereof in the books and accounts; suppression of data in respect of the financial transfer to Eunisell Limited; and converting same amount without authority to create sufficient deposits to promote the credibility of his own company (Idid Nigeria Limited).