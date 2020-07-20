The Director of the Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled, Old and Tramps, Ozubulu, Anambra State, Dame Rosemary Odunukwe, has said the Centre would henceforth commemorate Peter Obi’s annual birthdays holy mass and prayers as well as with the cutting of Obi’s birthday cake.

She said Obi’s presence at such occasions would not matter.

Dame Odunukwe spoke on Sunday during the celebration of Obi’s 59th birthday by the Centre, which was preceded by a holy mass celebrated by Fr. Theophilus Odukwe, aided by other fathers at the St. Aloysius Church of Divine Mercy Chaplain of the Centre.

Speaking to the press after the mass, Odunukwe said the Centre was usually over-filled with joy whenever they remember what Obi has been doing to them.

She said Obi had taken the children at the centre as his and had continued to shower them with good things, mostly a father’s surpassing love and concern.

She said: “When Obi was in power [as Anambra State Governor], he extended to us what he gave others: One bus from him and one bus from his wife, computers, transformer, generator, monies among other.

“Obi is a father that loves his children.

“In December 2019 when two of our children wedded, he was the sponsor and stayed with us for more than three hours having fun.

“Seeing how he interacts with us, you would think he was an ordinary person.

“Last year, he packed all his birthday gifts and brought them to us.”

Odunukwe also recalled the COVID-19 palliatives, which he extended to them quietly.

Represented by his former Commissioner for Housing, Dr. Patrick Obi, the former governor presented them with his birthday cake, donated N100,000, drinks, noodles and bags of rice to them and asked them to provide face mask to all the inmates in his account.

Obi advised the privileged in the society to experience genuine happiness by supporting such a centre that cares for the challenged in the society.