Centre rehabilitates 788 vulnerable children, drug addicts

A Bauchi based privately-owned rehabilitation center, `Malam Kawu Youth and Orphanage Center’ said on Wednesday that it has rehabilitated no fewer than 788 orphans and vulnerable children.

Malam Abdullahi Tahir, the chairman of the Center told the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Bauchi that the rehabilitation took place in the last five years.

He said 111 kids were enrolled into primary, secondary and tertiary schools, adding that some of them had already graduated with good grades.

He said that majority of the beneficiaries were vulnerable children that included orphans and drug addicts, saying the addicts were voluntarily brought to the center by their parents.

According to him the Center trained some of the beneficiaries on skills which included tailoring, barbing and embroidery.

He appealed to the state government and rich individuals and organizations to assist the Center financially to enable it expand the scope of its services.

“Our Center is duly registered with the relevant authorities,“ he told NAN.

NAN reports that the Center, located in Yakubu Wanka community in Bauchi metropolis has been operating since 2017.